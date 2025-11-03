Thick Haze Engulfs Delhi as Air Quality Dips to 'Very Poor' with AQI at 316 2

A thick grey haze enveloped Delhi on Monday morning as the city’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, showing persistent pollution levels across the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 316. Data from the CPCB’s Sameer app revealed that 28 monitoring stations across the city reported ‘very poor’ air quality with readings exceeding 300.

As per the AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported Delhi’s minimum temperature at 17.9 degrees Celsius — nearly two degrees above the seasonal average — with humidity levels recorded at 64 per cent at 8:30 am. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius with misty conditions likely to persist throughout the day, the IMD added.