Representative Image

After Mumbai witnessed a dry weekend with little or almost no significant rain activity, IMD has forecast thunderstorms for next two days.

IMD, in its forecast for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for October 11-12, has indicated thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rain & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places being very likely.

However, from October 13 onwards only light rain has been forecast with no thunder activity.