Director Ron Howard has revealed Hollywood star Tom Hanks wanted to make a special appearance in “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

The 61-year-old veteran star was interested in playing a Stormtrooper in the recently released Han Solo stand-alone.

“Tom Hanks was interested in being a Stormtrooper. It would have been great. He was shooting and he just couldn’t get there. But now that Lucasfilm knows that Tom Hanks is interested, I’m sure they’ll work it out someday,” Howard told news website JOE.ie.

Hanks has previously worked with Howard in “Splash”, “Apollo 13” and the “Da Vinci Code” trilogy.

In the past, James Bond star Daniel Craig made an as Stormtrooper cameo on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was supposed to have cameos by Prince Harry and William and actor Tom Hardy all disguised as Stormtroopers, but unfortunately the appearances had to be chopped from the final cut.