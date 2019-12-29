The year 2019 saw a few historic sporting events that kept sports enthusiasts hooked. From England winning their maiden, albeit controversial, ICC Cricket World Cup title, to shuttler P V Sindhu became the first Indian to win a badminton World Championships gold, to Mary Kom became the most decorated female boxer and many more. Here is a list of the major sporting events for the year 2019.

1. Badminton World Championships

P V Sindhu became the first Indian to win a badminton World Championships gold when she defeated familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lopsided final Basel August 2019. The Indian shuttler won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted only 38 minutes. This was two years after she had been robbed of a gold medal by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that had gone down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history. Sindhu finally buried the ghost of that heart-breaking loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent. Also it was Sindhu’s fifth World Championships medal.

2. ICC World Cup 2019 final

The ICC World Cup 2019 final match between the England cricket team and New Zealand cricket team will be remembered as one of the greatest world cup finals ever. The 2019 world cup final had every ingredient to spice up cricket fans’ palate from the match ending in a tie after 100 overs of intense play to the Super Over also seeing a tie. But it was England that eventually ended up on the winning side, thanks to the controversial ‘boundary-count’ rule.

3. Rugby World Cup winner

The world’s third-largest sports event, Rugby World Cup the first two being the Summer Olympics and Football World Cup was also played in calendar year 2019. England entered the finals by defeating tournament favourites New Zealand. And South Africa, also known as Springbok, registered their finals spot by defeating Wales. The 2019 Rugby final was a reminiscent of the 2007 Rugby World Cup final, which had also featured England and New Zealand.

4. FIFA Women’s World Cup

This was always going to be a landmark year for women’s football. But in the end, the eagerly anticipated 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup – unforgettable as it was – proved to be just the tip of the iceberg.

5. Boxing World Championships

MC Mary Kom became the most decorated female boxer at the Women’s World Boxing Championships after she clinched a bronze in the 51 kg category at the AIBA World Boxing Championship held at Ulan Ude.

The diminutive powerhouse from Manipur won her record 8th medal across all editions of the World Cup, surpassing Cuban legend Felix Savon’s haul of seven medals. The multi-time World and Olympic medallist continued to prove her mantle in the ring, winning gold medals for India at the President’s Cup and Indian Open

6. International athletic circuit

India’s leading 400 m runner Hima Das trail blazed her way in the international athletic circuit winning a spree of medals at the sprint events. Hima struck a purple patch on the track winning five consecutive golds at major athletic events in Poland and Czech Republic.

She won four straight golds at the 200 m event in Poznan Athletic Grand Prix, Kutno Athletic Meet, Kladno Athletic meet and Tabor meet and followed it up with a fifth gold in 400 mtrs at the meet in Czech Republic.

7. ISSF Shooting Events

Manu Bhaker had a sensational year in the international shooting events as won a bagful of medals at international events and brought laurels to the nation. Baker scripted history at 2019 ISSF World Cup as she bagged India’s first gold medal in the event this year in Women’s 10m Air Pistol category. Bhaker’s gold medal feat saw her breaking the junior world record with her total of 244.7. Meanwhile, she also became only the second Indian shooter after Heena Sidhu to win a gold medal Women’s 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF World Cup.