Representative Image

A container truck loaded with chemicals overturned on busy Ghodbunder road near Thane this morning resulting in a huge traffic jam, officials said.

After the incident took place, a container with the chemical- hydrogen peroxide- leaked on the road, emitting a foul odour. The truck was carrying 23,000 liters of hydrogen peroxide in 20 tanks from Gujarat to Navaha Sheva when it overturned near the Gaimukh creek at around 7:15 AM.

The driver was injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

Fire brigade personnel and a team of RDMC rushed to the spot and are trying to haul the tilted container back into the straight position, the official said.

“There are no cases of anyone affected due to the chemical leak,” he added.