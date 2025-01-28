Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Baghpat Incident: 5 Dead, Over 40 Injured in Structural Collapse at Jain Event

A wooden structure collapsed during a Jain community event in Baghpat’s Badaut on Tuesday, leaving five people dead and over 40 injured, according to police reports.

District Magistrate Asmita Lal confirmed the casualties, stating that 20 of the injured were discharged after receiving first aid, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The tragic incident occurred during an annual event that has been a tradition in the area for over 30 years. Lal said, “A wooden structure collapsed at the event, injuring around 40 people and claiming five lives.”

Taking swift action, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district administration to ensure adequate treatment for the injured. He also extended his wishes for their speedy recovery.

The mishap has cast a shadow over the long-standing event, raising questions about safety measures at large public gatherings.

