Tragic Crash in Punjab: 8 Killed, Several Injured as Pick-Up Van Collides with Truck 2

A devastating road accident in Punjab’s Guruharsahai on Friday claimed the lives of eight people and left several others injured when a pickup van collided with a canter truck, police confirmed.

The accident occurred near Golu ka Mour village in the Guruharsahai sub-division. Deputy Superintendent of Police Satnam Singh stated that as soon as the incident was reported, teams from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) were deployed for a rescue operation.

The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals in Guruharsahai and Jalalabad, while those in critical condition were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot for advanced medical care.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash as the state continues to witness rising road accidents due to speeding and reckless driving.