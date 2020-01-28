Truck rams into pedestrians in Vasai, 1 killed, 4 injured

On Monday night a speeding truck allegedly rammed into two pedestrians and a fruit vendor that left one killed and four seriously injured in Vasai area. The incident took place at around 11:30 pm at Valiv Road in Vasai.

According to the locals, the driver was drunk who was initially nabbed and later handed over to the Valiv police. Police said that the loaded truck was on the Valiv Road when it rammed into two pedestrians and a fruit vendor who was returning home along with his hand cart.

Later the truck moved further towards Fatherwadi Road where two motorbike riders were knocked down. One person died on the spot while the other four injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The identity of the deceased is yet unknown. Police said that the accused will be taken for medical test to check if he was drunk. The truck has been seized.