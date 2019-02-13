Turkey has ordered for the arrest of 1,112 people over suspected links to the failed 2016 coup attempt. Authorities have already arrested 641 suspects out of the lot, CNN reported while quoting a Ministry of Interior Source. Furthermore, the source revealed that raids were ongoing in 75 cities across Turkey to arrest the suspected.

The arrest warrants have been issued to those who have alleged links with exiled US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who has been accused of orchestrating the attempt. A few of the suspected also have alleged links to a 2010 cheating scandal, which was uncovered in exams which police officers have to take to become police inspectors.

Over 1,400 people were injured in the failed coup attempt which took place on July 15, 2016, while 250 people lost their lives in the incident. Similar detention orders have been previously ordered by Ankara as well. Gulen has been formally charged in absentia in 2017 during a mass trial held regarding the failed coup.