Two persons drowned in a river and as many others were rescued from different water bodies in three incidents in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, 12 students went on a picnic to Malanggad fort in Ambernath area.

Two of the students went for a swim in the Ambe river nearby and one of them started drowning.

Two others from the group jumped into the river to save them but they drowned, an official from Hill Line police station said.

The student who was drowning was later rescued, he said.

The deceased, Nikhil Kanojia and Ankit Jaiswal, both aged 17, were students of a college in Dombivli town, he added.

Besides, a 17-year-old boy fell into a creek from a bridge near Saket in the city on Monday night, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

A team of local firemen and RDMC personnel rescued him with the help of a boat, the official said.

In another incident, a car fell into the Fadkepada lake in Diva area on Monday night following flooding there after heavy rains.

Some locals rushed to the spot and rescued the 28-year-old one car occupant, the official