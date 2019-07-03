Though the sixth wife of UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is now in Britain and has sought political asylum, her official website is still active. According to the British media reports, Princess Haya’s long-time friend Mary Robinson, the former Irish President, has already asked Princess Haya Bint Hussein to speak out about the human rights conditions in Dubai.

Princess Haya took over US$39 million before leaving Dubai.

Princess Haya met with Mary Robinson in an orchestrated photo op with a clearly dazed and listless Latifa, in a PR stunt that was widely criticized and damaged Haya’s standing in the human rights community.

In January, Haya, who worked in stud farms in Ireland in the 1990s, spoke on RTE Radio defending the way her stepdaughter, Latifa, was being treated in Dubai. This followed Latifa’s attempt to escape from the UAE in a yacht, which was foiled by armed forces.

In 2018, one of the Sheikh Maktoum’s children, Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, attempted to flee her father and Dubai for political asylum in America. It was later reported in the media that the Princess was helped by a French spy named Hervé Jaubert and a Finnish national named Tina Jauhiainen in fleeing UAE. Tina has connections with the East-European as well as Russian underworld.

It was later claimed by the UAE authorities that Hervé Jaubert has taken Princess Latifa against her will and had demanded US$100 million as ransom.

After fleeing UAE, she was tracked down to a yacht on the Indian Ocean and forcibly returned to Dubai where friends claim she has been kept in a drugged state and not allowed out.

The United Arab Emirates authorities refused to make any comment about her escape bid or claims of mistreatment.

In December 2018, BBC2 has aired a documentary titled Escape from Dubai detailing the case of Princess Latifa. It also reported on the “earlier abduction” of Latifa’s sister Sheikha Shamsa from the streets of Cambridge, England, in 2000, when she attempted to escape before being kidnapped by UAE authorities and returned home.

It may be mentioned here that, United Arab Emirates is known as one of the most modest and tolerant countries in the Middle East.

Propaganda plot

Princess Haya Bint Hussein fled Dubai with the help of a German diplomat.

Prior to leaving Dubai, she made a series of video documentaries with the help of an Egypt-based production company describing how her life as a Princess in the Arab kingdom was a sham. These videos will be released soon by the fleeing Princess. It is further learnt that Qatar-based Al Jazeera network may first broadcast these videos although according to another source, a diplomat in London has been privately contacting broadcast companies, including Fox News for running these video documentaries.

The sources further said, in at least two of these documentaries, Princess Haya has exposed connections between Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company and the Maktoum family.

After fleeing Dubai and landing in Germany, Princess Haya sought political asylum, which was turned down. Then she flew to London and again sought asylum. It is learnt from several sources in Britain that her asylum petition also is rejected, although there are strong possibilities of certain influence from the British royals in favour of the Princess as she and Queen Elizabeth are the direct descendants of the Prophet of Islam. Moreover, Jordanian royals, as well as their embassy in London, are making frantic bids in saving Princess Haya from not being deported to the United Arab Emirates.

The Jordanian embassy in London did not receive calls despite repeated attempt.

Meanwhile, according to another source, if her asylum petition will be turned down by the British authorities, Princess Maya may fly to Canada.

The case of Princess Latifa

Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum claimed she was not allowed to have a passport and not allowed out on her own and had previously been imprisoned for two years after a failed escape attempt in her teens.

Speaking about Latifa, the Princess said, “It is a private family matter and I do not want to go into it because for the protection of Latifa herself and to ensure that she’s not used by anyone else. She is a vulnerable young woman”.

Princess Haya’s secret romance

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and one of the world’s richest men, has written a furious poem denouncing treachery and betrayal after his wife, Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, the daughter of the late King of Jordan and sister of the present king.

Bin Rashid, 69, is known as a poet in his native land and frequently marks great occasions of state, and family events such as weddings, in verse.

The new poem, which appears to have been written by the Crown Prince in outrage at his wife’s decision to abscond, entitled “You Lived and You Died,” said:

“You betrayer, you betrayed the most precious trust, and your game has been revealed.

“Your days of lying are over and it doesn’t matter what we were and what you are.

“You no longer have any place with me/ Go to who you have been busy with”.

The poem clearly describes Princess Haya’s secret romance with someone. According to our own investigation, the controversial Princess had been secretly romancing with a Londoner and that is why she fled to Britain with the decision of living with her secret lover. It is also revealed that since younghood, Princess Haya was leading a spoilt life and had many male friends before her family finally got her married off to the Dubai royal.

Connections with D-Company

Prince Haya bint Hussein has been projected by various news outlets and organizations as a human-rights defender. She also has reportedly exposed “untold stories” about the Dubai royals. But, according to a credible source, Princess Haya actually was involved in secret dealings with notorious terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company for many years. Her connections were exposed a few weeks back and anticipating possible legal consequences, she had fled UAE.

Although media reports claimed the Princess fleeing Dubai with 31 million dollars, it is claimed by a source that the size of her wealth is much bigger, as she was having stakes in D-Company’s transnational narco-trafficking and even were using diplomats into such notoriety.

Princess Haya attempted to swindle the UAE Crown Prince

Prince Haya bint Hussein, with the help of African scammers, made notorious bids of swindling millions of dollars from the UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. As the attempt got busted, the Princess had no other option than fleeing Dubai to skip legal consequences as well as save her cohorts in the African nations.

The secret conspiracy

The source further said, the Princess was conspiring against monarchisms in the Middle East and as part of that mission, she may run several documentaries with fabricated propaganda materials with the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of the UAE rulers.

The source further added that one of the episodes of these documentaries are on the Saudi royals.

Haya planning a press conference

According to a source in Britain, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein is now hiding in a posh area in London under the supervision of her old friend Mary Robinson and Jordanian ambassador in Britain. This is going to be a press conference, which would be attended by selected journalists from several news outlets.

(The author is the editor of Blitz. Follow him on Twitter @Salah_Shoaib)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)