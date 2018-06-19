Britain’s House of Lords on Monday rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s version of the BREXIT Bill by a landslide vote.

The House of Lords voted by 354 votes to 235 in favour of an amendment that had been worded by pro-EU Conservative MP and former Attorney General Dominic Grieve.

The MPs will now vote on Wednesday to decide how much of a say the British Parliament should have on a BREXIT deal.

Members of the House of Lords were debating over an amendment on the wording of what would be a meaningful vote on a final BREXIT deal with the European Union (EU), Xinhua reported.

May and her senior Brexit ministers didn’t want to be trapped with the words in the Brexit bill that would make their negotiations with Brussels difficult.

Over 22 Conservatives reportedly voted against May’s government.

The UK government went back on an agreement reached with May last week when he supported the government in the House of Commons, Grieve said.

Lord Hailsham, who led the anti-government rebellion in the Lords described Brexit as a national calamity for Britain, adding that the government’s offer failed to deliver a promised meaningful vote.

On June 6, The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson suggested that the United States President Donald Trump would handle Brexit negotiations better than Theresa May.

Brexit is the prospective withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the EU.

On June 23, 2016, in a referendum, 51.9 per cent of the participating UK electorate voted to leave the EU, out of a turnout of 72.2 per cent.