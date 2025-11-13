Union Cabinet Declares Red Fort Blast a Terror Attack, PM Modi Vows Swift Justice 2

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday declared the November 10 Red Fort car blast a terrorist attack, unanimously passing a resolution condemning the “heinous act” and directing security agencies to fast-track the probe.

Reading out the resolution, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the explosion was a “heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces,” and that investigators must swiftly identify the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors to ensure justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the meeting, said those responsible “will not be spared.” The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) described the blast as a “cowardly assault on India’s sovereignty,” reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station, a crowded area adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage site, killing 13 people and injuring several others. The Delhi Police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and are probing possible links to anti-national networks.

Home Minister Amit Shah is personally monitoring the investigation, with multiple suspects detained in Jammu and Kashmir for questioning. Officials said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in for technical assistance and coordination as authorities examine possible foreign linkages.

Initial forensic reports indicate the use of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED), though the triggering mechanism—whether remote-controlled or timed—is yet to be confirmed. Security has been tightened across Delhi, particularly around key landmarks and government buildings.

Political leaders from across the spectrum have expressed solidarity with the government’s stance. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the attack a “dark stain on the nation’s conscience,” while BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Cabinet’s resolution “reflects India’s unified resolve against terror.”

The government also announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those killed and free medical treatment for the injured, many of whom were vendors and tourists in the area during the blast.

In its resolution, the Cabinet said the incident was “not just an attack on Delhi, but an attack on every Indian’s right to live without fear,” and vowed a swift, transparent, and professional investigation to ensure accountability and deterrence against future terror acts.