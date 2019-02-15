Exiled Sindhi political activist Shafi Burfat condemned the barbaric terror attack on a CRPF convoy that claimed the lives of about 40 security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and accused Pakistan of sponsoring and exporting terrorism in both India and Afghanistan.

Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency.

In a strong-worded statement, Burfat, who is the chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), said that the international community must acknowledge the fact that unless Pakistan is “not eradicated from the face of Earth”, the establishment of global peace and security in South Asia will never be attained.

“The foundations of Pakistan are rooted in radical Islamism and it has been a source of extremist Islamist terrorism since its beginning. Pakistan has been the mastermind and exporter of terrorism in India and Afghanistan and nourishing global jihadists for decades. It is not only a constant threat to global security and regional peace but simultaneously, has subjugated Sindhis, Pashtuns and Baloch people by force and imposed political hegemony, economic terrorism and fascist genocide upon these communities,” he added.

Continuing his tirade against Pakistan, Burfat appealed to the international community, including the United Nations to “disintegrate” Pakistan so that global security, world peace and regional stability will be restored.

He further said that Pakistan’s disintegration “is the only solution to the problem to religious extremism and terrorism in the region and the world.”

In the deadliest terror attack on security forces in Kashmir, 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when their convoy was targetted in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

A bus, in which 42 CRPF personnel were travelling, was extensively damaged in the blast which was followed by firing on the vehicle.