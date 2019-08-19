The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks time to the CBI to complete the investigation into the road accident case of Unnao rape survivor.

The apex court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 5 lakh interim compensation to the girl’s lawyer for medical expenses.

The investigative agency had sought four weeks time to complete the probe saying that the statement of the victim and her lawyer was yet to be recorded. The Court was apprised that the victim’s lawyer continues to be in a critical condition.

The CBI is investigating the accident involving the Unnao rape survivor. On July 28 a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. While her aunts succumbed to injuries, the victim and her lawyer sustained grave injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Earlier, a Tis Hazari court here had ordered the framing of charges against accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, an MLA who has been expelled by the BJP.

District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Sharma had ordered the framing of charges under various Sections including rape, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The judge had observed that charges be framed under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act as the victim was a minor at the time of the incident in 2017.

Sengar is accused of raping her at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job. A case is also registered against Senger in connection with the road accident of the rape survivor. The apex court had on August 1 ordered the transfer of all the cases related to the matter to Delhi.