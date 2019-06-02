The Donald Trump administration has made amendments for applicants seeking a visa. As per new norms, visa applicants will have to furnish their social media account details of the past five years. The administration can conduct an inquiry of the social media account information provided by applicants. Applicants will also have to provide information about the changes occurred in their lives since the past 15 years.

The Trump administration has amended the visa rules for enhancing the security of US citizens. For improving security, it is necessary to obtain more information about visa applicants. Education officers have opposed the changes made to obtain a visa. The applicants have to provide details of old passport number, email ids, and mobile number which have been used by them for the past five years. They will also have to submit information pertaining to where they have stayed, places where they were employed, and places visited by them for the past 15 years.

The department said, “We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect US citizens while supporting legitimate travel to the United States.”

Earlier the Trump administration had stated that this information will be only sought from those involved in terrorist activities. However, now every applicant has to provide extra details while travelling to the US. The authorities estimated that the proposal would affect 14.7 million people annually.