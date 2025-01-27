Uttarakhand Becomes First Indian State to Enforce Uniform Civil Code 2

In a historic move, Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), fulfilling a key promise made by the ruling BJP during the 2022 Assembly elections. The landmark step aims to establish a single set of laws for all citizens, irrespective of religion, as envisioned in Article 44 of the Constitution.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the UCC notification, released the rules for its implementation, and launched a dedicated portal for mandatory online registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships. The event, held at the “Mukhya Sevak Sadan,” the CM’s official residence, was attended by ministers and senior officials.

Speaking at the occasion, CM Dhami hailed the UCC as a tool to end discriminatory practices against women across all religions. “The implementation of the UCC is a historic moment for Uttarakhand and the entire nation. It stands as a testament to the people’s mandate and their faith in the vision of equality,” Dhami stated.

The UCC, modeled on the constitutional principle of equal laws for all, was a central promise in the BJP’s campaign leading to the 2022 polls. The BJP’s re-election marked the first time a party retained power consecutively in the state since its formation in 2000. Dhami credited the resounding mandate to the party’s commitment to implementing the UCC.

Immediately after taking office in March 2022, Dhami’s government approved the formation of an expert committee to draft the UCC. Chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, the committee conducted extensive consultations with various stakeholders before submitting a comprehensive draft on February 2, 2024. The state legislature passed the legislation on February 7, 2024, and it received presidential assent in March, paving the way for its enforcement.

Another committee, led by former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh, was tasked with framing the rules and regulations for implementation. After receiving the committee’s report late last year, the state cabinet recently approved it, authorizing the chief minister to decide the date of enforcement.

With the UCC now officially in force, Uttarakhand has set a precedent that could reignite the national debate on its adoption across the country.