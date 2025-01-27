Uttarakhand: Gun-Waving Chaos: MLA and Ex-MLA Clash in Roorkee Over Rivalry 2

A long-standing feud between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from Laksar and Independent MLA Umesh Kumar from Khanpur spiralled into chaos on Sunday as both leaders, accompanied by their supporters, allegedly attacked each other’s offices in Roorkee. The incident saw them waving pistols and hurling abuses, escalating tensions to a dangerous level.

Haridwar SSP Pramendra Singh Doval confirmed that both politicians were taken into custody after complaints were filed by each side. Champion was detained at the Ranipur police station, while Kumar was held at the Roorkee police station. Doval also announced plans to recommend the cancellation of their firearm licenses and a review of the security provided to them, emphasising, “No one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

Champion was picked up from his residence in Dehradun after the incident and transported to Haridwar. A viral video captured him speaking to reporters from a police van, claiming that his actions were a response to Kumar’s alleged attack on his Landhaura mansion the previous night. “This is injustice. I will fight against it,” he asserted.

Champion’s wife, Devyani Singh, backed his claims, stating that they had reported Kumar’s alleged attack to the police on Saturday night but received no action. She defended her husband’s response as necessary to “protect their honour.”

The violence escalated on Sunday evening when Champion, along with his supporters, stormed Kumar’s Roorkee office and fired multiple rounds into the air. Upon learning of the incident, Kumar retaliated by marching to Champion’s office with his own group of supporters, allegedly brandishing a pistol and shouting threats.

Kumar accused Champion of using offensive language about his parents on social media, which he claimed provoked him to confront Champion at his Landhaura residence on Saturday night. Videos of both incidents have gone viral, further fuelling the controversy.

The police are investigating the matter as the shocking public showdown between the two political rivals continues to make headlines, raising questions about the conduct and accountability of public representatives.