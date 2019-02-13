In a blistering attack on the Modi government, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday that “bluff, bluster and intimidation” have been its governance philosophy, while asserting that her party will confront political adversaries with all its vigour. Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party’s general body meeting, Sonia Gandhi also hailed party president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has brought fresh energy into the party organisation and has put together a team which blends experience and youth well.

“We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve. Our victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have given us new hope,” she said at the meeting attended by Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.

She further added that our opponents were earlier projected as being invincible. The Congress president took them head-on, mobilizing and motivating lakhs of our workers who, with him, gave their all. However, launching a scathing attack on the Modi government, She said that the very foundations of our democratic republic, of our secular republic have come under systematic assault by the Modi government.

“The very values, principles and provisions of the Constitution have come under continued attack from the Modi government. Institutions have been subverted. Political opponents have been hounded. Dissent has been suppressed. Freedom of speech – the most basic of all freedoms have been sought to be curtailed and silenced,” the UPA chairperson said.

She concluded Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been the governance philosophy of the Modi government. Truth and transparency have been brazenly tossed aside. There is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country.