Actress Vanessa Kirby will join the cast of the Fast and Furious spinoff along with actor Jason Statham and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The project ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ will showcase Luke Hobbs, the Diplomatic Security Service agent played by Johnson, and Deckard Shaw played by Statham, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Vanessa Kirby is known for essaying the role of Princess Margaret in the Netflix TV series ‘The Crown.’

Helmed by ‘Deadpool 2’ director David Leitch, the movie will be scripted by Fast franchise’s veteran writer Chris Morgan and produced by Original Films, alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.

The movie is slated to hit the big screen on July 26 next year.