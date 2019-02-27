John Legend has called his recent arrest for sexual abuse against minors “a long time coming.”

Variety cited Legend’s interview on leading news channel where he told hosts Hota Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, “I’m so glad that the documentary was made. I’m so glad the victims got to have their voices heard.”

Legend, who said in the series that he had turned down offers to work with Kelly in the past, tweeted on the day the documentary debuted: “To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn’t feel risky at all. I believe these women and don’t give a f- about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.”

The actor also believes that the documentary helped to spur law enforcement into action. “Being retold through that medium really brought the issue to people’s attention, and I think inspired law enforcement to move on some things that I think they weren’t moving on before,” he said.

Asked what he believes should happen to Kelly, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner said, “I think let justice play out. Obviously its difficult to prove anything beyond a reasonable doubt in court, so we’ll see what happens, but I think his victims deserve justice.