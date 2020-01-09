Violence not going to yield any result

Heart breaking, it is to see all this gory violence, arson, clashes and conflicts in the name of the Citizenship Amendment Act bill. Come what may,violence is not going to yield any good result. Our heads have to hang in shame as this is happening in a land where the greatest of preachers of peace and non-violence were born.

Albert Einstein, the great scientist, once said about Mahatma Gandhi thus, “Generations to come will scarcely believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth”. In a land where the greatest of apostle of peace was born, it seems his people have completely forgotten that. Gandhiji’s principles and ideals paved the way for a nation and its people to unharness themselves from a powerful empire. And to get freedom , Mahatma didn’t instigate his people to follow the path of violence and crooked ways but preached plain non-violence, truth and tolerance.

There is a lot of difference between the generation the great Mahatma led and that of today. Even though most of the people of that era were poor, uneducated and unemployed, they didn’t resort to unwanted arson, clashes and conflicts and the credit for that goes to the leaders who were committed to the cause. They were dedicated to their motherland, transparent to the core and duty bound to see that they worked along with the followers, teaching them the right way to attain whatever the aim be. Today, we have the so called “leaders” seated in their air-conditioned suites watching arsons and clashes live and remote controlling the activities done by their well-fed mobs. They are neither seen along with the followers nor do they in reality feel the heat of the conflicts. And really amusing is the way in which these leaders yield themselves to get arrested with so much of multimedia fanfare and so!

The language used, the scribbling on the placards and the photo-ops all expose their gimmicks which is just to be in the limelight and nothing else. Poor people are just taken for a ride. They are completely misguided, instigated, incited and brainwashed to the core only for these pseudo leaders to achieve their aims and for their selfish motives. We the citizens of a beautiful nation rich in its culture and heritage must truly introspect ourselves, analyse the matters in deep and choose the right. Let us also not forget the Mahatma’s thought provoking word’s-be the change you wish to see in the world.

