International Women’s Day, originally called International Working Women’s Day, is celebrated on March 8 every year. This year, under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are hoping of getting further benefits for both working women as well as housewives of this nation, which we respect women all the time. The Panchsheel of Nari Shakti is paving the way of exhibiting the talent of women entrepreneurs, sportswomen, Women achievers, talent search of women, women coming to the fore from the lowest strata of society and climb a top spot and that includes climbing Mount Everest at the age of 13. It is a different women’s world and wishes to share their momentary joy and celebrate womanhood with fun and enthusiasm and honour them at an appropriate time of the year.

First and the foremost is women’s sense of self-worth, which goes a long way in building confidence among women of this generation. Women are not caged parrot as in olden days and they are free to go around and achieve things in various fields with confidence and conviction. Women rule the roost in the offices, companies and at the same time make our dream come true in our household as well. Women are confidence personified and the will work to achieve targets in the stipulated time. Women’s day brings out the best of the best in a world dominated by men. There are double speaking on celebrating this special day.

The purpose of this article is not to dampen a woman’s spirit but to give the pride of place for them. I am not saying that you stop celebrating this special day. All I am saying is that this Women’s Day, look around you. Do you see or know someone who needs help? A woman who is probably not as lucky as you? Lend her a hand, help her out. If that is not feasible, because I know a lot of such women are just not ready to come out of the situation, then lend them a shoulder or an ear. When they are ready, they will let you know. It will prove far more satisfying than getting that designer handbag at dirt cheap price. Women at the workplace should be respected all the time and need not be given testing times for getting their favour.

We generally propagate the need for equal access to opportunities and resources to women. Despite all the efforts taken in an Independent India, women suffer in silence. India still has a high number of female foeticide, in some places, it gets worse — a newborn baby girl’s neck is snapped so that the burden in the family is destroyed forever. Her ordeal does not end there, often one hears of marriages stalled or turning sour owing to dowry or due to the lack of it. Domestic violence, verbal abuse, cruelty are all sometimes just a part of the lives of so many women in our country. Leaders should find ways and means to make a much easier way of survival of women without harming them in any way.

Women should be given the power to regulate and control their own lives in a respectable manner. It is time to give respect and take respect from the better half rather than fighting for trivial matters. Money plays a villain. However, women work as the watchdogs, take prudent decisions by saving money for the rainy days and keep a cool composure during both rain and shine. Women transact online to invest in shares and help the family during financial difficulties. Even without sound educational background, they manage accounts better than men.

Women come out in open without fear and their ability to contribute to more social and economic order surprises all including men. Despite all their attributes to the society, the researchers at Michigan University found that 10 per cent of the women surveyed had experienced the most severe form of harassment in the male-dominated environments. We had a woman Prime Minister and a President in the past but the outlook on women has not changed much. Leave alone the accolades, awards, and felicitations on this day, let also have a broader outlook in dealing with women issues in the days to come and celebrate the womanhood in the best way possible in a competitive world where there is no difference between men and women.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

