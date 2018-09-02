Sonam Kapoor says she wants to be part of films that would have an impact on society and be entertaining at the same time.

“A film works when you have belief in a story and your character. Then it definitely works out. I also look if the story or my character is going to impact society and is it going to entertain people while saying something. I want to be part of films that say something to the society and entertain as well,” Sonam told agencies.

Year 2018 has turned out to be good for Sonam starting with “Padman”, “Veere Di Wedding” and “Sanju”.

“From the time ‘Raanjhanaa’ released, things are looking good. I am really happy about it. I had couple of directors who believed in me and also there was a shift in perception. It has been six years and thank God I have not seen any film that has failed,” she said.

Sonam has started shooting for her next release “The Zoya Factor”, the big-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel of the same name.

“Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After ‘Khubsoorat’, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person. I have started shooting with Dulquer Salmaan,” she said.

The actor will be next seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga”, in which she will share screen space with her father, actor Anil Kapoor for the first time.

“Working with family is always fun and cool,” Sonam added.