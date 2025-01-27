Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks Debate: 572 Amendments Proposed Amid Parliamentary Clash 2

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has ignited intense debate, with members of a parliamentary panel suggesting a staggering 572 amendments to the proposed legislation. The Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, circulated the consolidated list of amendments late Sunday as discussions reached a critical stage.

The committee is set to review the clause-by-clause amendments during its Monday meeting. Notably, the amendments have been submitted by members of both the BJP and the opposition, while BJP allies are absent from the list of contributors.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address challenges in the regulation and management of Waqf properties. However, the proposed changes have created a rift between the government and the opposition, intensifying the legislative tussle.

As the panel enters the final phase of its deliberations, the high number of amendments underscores the contentious nature of the bill, which remains a flashpoint in Parliament.