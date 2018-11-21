Veteran first-class cricketer Wasim Jaffer became the first Indian batsman to touch the 11,000-run figure in the Ranji Trophy. The Vidharbha batsman achieved the milestone during the third-round match against Baroda here at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium on Wednesday.

Continuing with his rich vein of form, the right-hand batsman played an impressive knock of 153 off 284 balls runs in the first innings of the ongoing match, taking his team to a 400-plus total.

The cricketer, who had made his first-class debut in 1996-97, emerged as one of the legends of the Indian domestic cricket. His brilliant run in the domestic tournament also got him a spot in the Indian national squad.

The former opener had made his international Test debut against South Africa in April 2008. He has played a total of 32 Tests in his international career scoring 1944 runs with an average of 34.11 which also includes five centurion knocks.

Apart from being the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy, Jaffer also has a total of 18,275 runs to his credit in the overall first-class career.