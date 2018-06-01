Recently, I had a chance to visit from Sarai Rohilla (Delhi) railway-station to Jaipur by prestigious double-decker air-conditioned train which in Delhi originates from Sarai Rohilla (Delhi) railway-station. I noted that there was a lift for passengers using platform numbers 2 and 3. But there was no such lift at platform number 1 necessitating services of a porter with minimum fixed charge of rupees 100. It is indeed lack of common sense of railway authorities that senior citizens paying rail-tariff of just Rs 310 for Delhi-Jaipur journey had to pay Rs 100 to the porter because there was no lift at platform number 1 to reach to the overbridge connecting various platforms.

Railway authorities should ensure provision of lifts if provided on all platforms especially at platform number 1. Otherwise having lifts at other platforms is sheer wastage of money.

Madhu Agrawal

