In a video shared by ANI news agency, a teacher of the Rotary educational society in Mandya asked a girl student to remove her hijab before entering the campus.

The video shows that a teacher stopped students wearing hijabs at the entry gate of the school while ordering one student to “remove that, remove that”. The video further shows parents arguing with the authorities over the request to remove the hijab at the gate.

“Requesting to allow students in the classrooms, hijab can be taken off after that but they are not allowing entry with hijab,” a parent was quoted by ANI. In the end, the girls can be seen giving up and taking off their hijabs to enter the school premises.