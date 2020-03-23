Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced the statewide curfew in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled,” said Thackeray.

He also said that the government is sealing district borders to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the districts which are not affected by it. Maharashtra has 89 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“Yesterday we sealed the state borders and today we are sealing district borders. We will not allow it to spread to the districts which are unaffected as of now,” said Thackeray.

“Essentials like groceries, milk, bakery, medical, etc will remain open. People need not panic. All religious places will remain closed. Only the priests and clerics alone will be inside and pray. Today I am compelled to announce a statewide curfew. People were not listening and we are compelled,” he added.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/oSgBuNv9Ex — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 23, 2020

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a “full curfew” in the state “with no relaxations” in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed,” he tweeted.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 415 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).