“Westworld” co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan says he is fed up with the superhero genre and hopes people too get “sick of comic book movies” in times to come.

The writer, who collaborated with his brother filmmaker Christopher Nolan on both 2008’s “The Dark Knight” and its 2012 sequel “The Dark Knight Rises”, compared the genre to the once-popular Western model at a screening of his HBO show’s second season finale, DigitalSpy reported.

Interestingly, “Westworld” narrates a fictional, technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android “hosts”. It is a sci-fi Western TV show based on the 1973 film of the same name.

“I certainly hope we get sick of comic book movies at some point. We’re currently in a glut of them now. Having contributed to the superhero movie genre a couple of times, I’m not terribly sure how well that genre will age.

“There’s some weird subconscious stuff informing a bunch of actors dressing up in tights beating the crap out of people,” Nolan said.

Ahead of “Avengers: Infinity War” release, “Avatar” director James Cameron had made a comment on the similar lines that the world has had enough of superhero films and people will soon get “Avengers fatigue”.