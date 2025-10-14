To manage heavy Diwali and Chhath crowds, WR suspends platform ticket sales from October 15–31 at Bandra Terminus, Vapi, Udhna and Surat stations.

Western Railway Halts Platform Ticket Sales at Bandra, Surat and Two Other Stations Amid Festive Rush 2

In view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivities, the Western Railway (WR) has temporarily suspended the sale of platform tickets at four major stations to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety.

According to a WR release issued on Monday, the restriction will be in force from October 15 to 31 at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, and at Vapi, Udhna, and Surat stations in Gujarat.

The decision comes as a precautionary step, following last year’s festive rush in October when nine passengers were injured in a stampede while attempting to board a train at Mumbai’s Bandra station.

WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the temporary measure is aimed at ensuring smooth passenger movement within station premises during the peak travel season.

However, exemptions will be granted in genuine cases such as individuals assisting senior citizens, women travellers, persons with disabilities (divyangjan), illiterate passengers, or those requiring special care.

The Western Railway has appealed to passengers to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with railway staff to maintain order and safety during the festive period.