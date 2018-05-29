Model Hailey Baldwin says she has ”moved past” the weirdness of her split from Justin Bieber and the pair are still friends.

The 21-year-old model dated the “Sorry” hitmaker for a brief period in 2015, and has said that while they ”didn’t speak for quite some time” following their high profile split, the pair have now moved on.

”Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was.

“We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends. We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on. We’ve moved past that,” Baldwin told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine.

The fashionista said that she and Bieber are on good terms these days.

“I’d never been through (a high-profile relationship) like that. But it brought both of us to the realisation that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good,” she said.