Since Maha Vikas Aghadi has come to power, Shiv Sena’s many senior leaders have maintained silence, the leaders that have given life to party during all ups and downs are asked to keep inside their shell? Ramdas Gangaram Kadam is a Shiv Sena’s very senior politician from Maharashtra. He was Member of the Legislative Assembly from Khed Vidhan Sabha constituency of Ratnagiri District, as a member of Shiv Sena. He has been elected consecutively for 4 terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for 1990, 1995, 1999 and 2004. He was Cabinet Minister of Environment in Maharashtra State Government and guardian minister of Nanded district during 2014 to 2019. Such a tall leader is nowhere in present scenario.

Diwakar Raote, Shiv Sena leader told AV that “The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking right decisions, seniority in Shiv Sena is least important at the end we have to remain Shiv Sainik.” He hardly spoke anything about Ramdas Kadam while defending Uddhav.

On the condition of anonymity the a senior leader of Shiv Sena told Afternoon Voice, “There are many leaders who at times went aggressive with their statements are asked to maintain silence and remain at home, their roles are cut sized in the party, just because of Shiv Sena now is in alliance with Congress and NCP. These are the leaders who were not only the backbone but also always strained guns against then the opposition NCP/Congress and now in the alliance.”

We called Ramdas Kadam, to understand about present scenario, he was not available for comment. After trying frequently when our correspondent somehow reached him, he refused to comment stating, we all are happy to see Uddhav Saheb as CM. he further stated saying “Ït is not necessary that every time every leader has to speak or render statements.”

Trupti Sawant, Ex-MLA Shiv Sena told Afternoon Voice, “I also believe that there is internal party politics in Shiv Sena, many senior leaders are not taken into consideration in any of party decisions, this was not the case earlier, this will damage the party and senior leaders’ credibility in the long run. The Sena chief should look into this and resolve these differences as soon as possible. Senior and experienced leaders like Ramdas Kadam are ignored and forced to take backseat will be a bad decision for our party.”

Sunil Shinde, Ex-MLA Shiv Sena, “Ramdas Kadam is an experienced and senior leader of Shiv Sena, the party has given him many big positions and opportunities but as time goes on the party has to give chance to other members too. The Sena chief takes call on giving responsible positions in the party and will not do injustice to any member. Ramdas Kadam has played a big role in taking Shiv Sena into grass root level and we Shiv Sainik cannot deny his contributions within the party.