The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a report from its secretary general as to why a letter written by the Unnao rape victim to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, apprehending threat to her life, was not placed before him. The Supreme Court will hear a petition on the mishandling of the Unnao case on Thursday. A medical report of the victim’s condition will also be placed before the court.

“Unfortunately, the letter is yet to see the light of the day and yet the newspapers flashed it as if I have read the letter,” Justice Gogoi said.

The observations came when senior lawyer V Giri, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in child rape cases, sought urgent listing of the Unnao rape case.

The court also asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident of the Unnao rape case victim.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in Unnao, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday. She was travelling with her family when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state’s Rae Bareli district. Uttar Pradesh BJP has claimed that Sengar was suspended from the party in 2018.

Timeline of the case

June 4, 2017: A 17-year-old girl is raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao on pretext of helping her get a job.

June 11, 2017: The girl goes missing and her family members lodge a police complaint.

June 20, 2017: The girl is found in a village in Aurraiya from where she is brought back to Unnao.

June 22, 2017: The survivor alleges that the local police stopped her from naming the BJP MLA in her statement.

July 3, 2017: She moves to Delhi to her uncle’s place and alleges that she was harassed by the police. The girl’s family dispatches a letter to the Chief Minister demanding registration of an FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Singh.

February 24, 2018: The survivor’s mother moves the court demanding that names of Sengar and his brother be included in the FIR.

April 3, 2018: The girl’s father is brutally thrashed by the MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar. A police complaint is filed after which, AK Singh, the father was sent to jail on April 4 in connection with an Arms Act case.

April 8, 2018: The case comes to light after the survivor and her family try to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction against the accused. The family alleged that the woman was raped by the MLA and his accomplices last year. The kin added that the family was thrashed after a complaint was filed with the police in this regard.

April 9, 2018: The father dies in judicial custody due to alleged police torture.

April 10, 2018: The MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, was arrested along with four others, by the UP Crime Branch, for allegedly thrashing the girl’s father. Atul was charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

April 11, 2018: The survivor was made to appear before Rajiv Krishan, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, who ordered a probe by the Lucknow police. Later, a special investigation team was formed to probe the alleged rape case as well as the custodial death of the father.

The Unnao police lodged three cases in the matter at the Makhi police station. Following a public uproar, the state government transferred the investigation to the CBI.

July 7, 2018: In its first chargesheet in the Unnao cases, the CBI charged five people, including Sengar’s brother of murdering the rape survivor’s father.

July 11, 2018: In the rape case, the agency filed a chargesheet against Sengar and Shashi Singh while in the case of the rape victim’s father’s death, the CBI filed a chargesheet against five people, including the MLA’s brother Jai Deep Singh.

July 13 2018: In the third case, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Sengar and nine others for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and implicating the rape survivor’s father in an Arms Act case. Three policemen, including Ashok Singh Bhaduria, then station officer of Makhi police station, were among those named in the chargesheet.

July 4, 2019: The uncle of the girl is convicted in a 19-year-old case of attempt to murder and sent to 10 years of imprisonment by a district court. The case was filed by Sengar’s brother, Atul Singh.

July 28, 2019: The rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Gurubakshganj area of Rae Bareli. One of the deceased aunts was a key witness in the case.

July 29, 2019: A fresh FIR is lodged against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with 29 others for criminal conspiracy to kill the survivor and eye-witness in a car accident.