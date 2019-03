Condemning the IT raids at the company that provides app services to Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that his party will complain to the Election Commission of India on data theft issue.

TDP data comprises the details of a welfare fund for party activists. Details of party activists insurance are also there in that data. That data is a result of 24 years of hard work of our party. Party data is our asset. It is an offence to steal it. There is data of 70 lakh workers and no government has the right to steal that data. We will complain to the Election Commission of India on the theft of our data,” said Naidu while addressing a teleconference with party leaders, public representatives and booth conveners.

Condemning the raids, he raised the issue of state jurisdictions. “When the asset is in Andhra Pradesh, how can a theft case be filed in Telangana? How can cases be registered in Telangana against those who work for TDP in Andhra Pradesh?” said Naidu.

He added, “Is this the return gift Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao was speaking about? Does anybody give a gift or return gift with the vendetta? We are ready to take any number of such return gifts but it is not the right conduct to steal our data and give it to our political rivals. They (YSRCP) are filing cases on TDP in Telangana region out of frustration. They are afraid that they have to face public opposition if they file cases in Andhra Pradesh.”

Asserting that his government has interlinked welfare of the poor with technology, Naidu further added, “I built up technology-based systems in the government as well as in the party. We are providing corruption free rule and transparent governance with the help of technology. YSRCP chief is conspiring against us from Hyderabad and Telangana Chief Minister KCR is supporting him.”

Earlier on Sunday, after the Hyderabad Police raided the office of the mobile app developer, Naidu had claimed that this was done after YSRCP leader Vijay Sai Reddy had complained. He had also accused the opposition of stealing data.