Rahul Bose on Thursday said that after the box office debacle of his last film, sports biopic, “Poorna: Courage Has No Limit”, he will never produce a movie that does not have a star headliner.

Poorna is based on a true story of Malavath Poorna, a tribal girl from Telangana who created history on May 25, 2014, by becoming the youngest girl in the world to scale the Mount Everest at the age of 13.

Aditi Inamdar, a Telangana girl, portrayed Poorna on screen.

The abysmal performance of the film at the ticket window especially in tier-II towns, “really broke my heart”, Bose, who also directed the film, said.

“Everybody thinks it was really gutsy to make a Rs 10 crore film on a 13-year-old girl climbing Mt Everest. I just thought it was a fantastic mainstream film. ‘Little girl climbs Everest, holds Indian flag’ what can get more mainstream than this? I wondered.

“The biggest reality check that I got after making ‘Poorna’, which also defines the Hindi film industry, this would be the last mainstream film to be made with… As a producer, never will I make a film that doesn’t have a recognisable face,” he said.

The actor-director was speaking at a panel discussion ‘Redefining Stories’ at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

He said “Poorna” recently broke even and he is planning to release the film in China soon.

“I have never struggled. I don’t have a ‘Mera koi godfather nahi tha, phir bhi’ story. I didn’t have to change my acting or anything. Right from ‘English August’ to ‘Poorna’, I’m proud of the choices I have made, barring one or two. So I don’t have that story, Bose added.