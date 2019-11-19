A 37-year-old woman drug supplier was held for allegedly smuggling cannabis worth lakhs in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, they got a tip from their sources and following which the Mumbai police’s Anti- Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested the woman at Saki Naka metro station on Monday.

The arrested woman identified as Shamim alias Shabbo Majid Shaikh who is resident of Damodar Park in Ghatkopar.

It’s been reported that in May 2019 Shamim was wanted for smuggling 167 kg of cannabis worth Rs 34.46 lakh, which was seized on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road The police had arrested two accused, including a woman, at that time. Reportedly, the vehicle which was used in the crime was belonged to Shamim and she had been untraceable since the seizure.

Police have registered a case under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.