Here is a message which is being circulated on WhatsApp. A woman was taken by five men to a lonely spot, who according to hospital authorities and police report was raped by a gang before being dumped at a bus station.Though, she was unable to remember the events of the previous evening, tests conducted revealed that she had been raped repeatedly.

There was a trace of ‘Rohypnol’ in her blood. Rohypnol is presently being used as a rape drug.

It is actually a small sterilization pill which is now being used by rapists to drug their targets at parties. The drug makes the mind of the target (would be victim) go blank so that she does not remember anything that transpired and worse still, the drug sterilizes the victim so that she doesn’t conceive from the rape and the rapist need not worry about having his identity revealed later by a paternity test.

The real bad news is that the drug’s side effects are not temporary. They are permanent. Any woman that takes it, she will never be able to conceive. The drug is administered by dropping it into the target’s drink. The girl will not be able to remember a thing the next morning, nothing at all that had taken place the night before.

Rohypnol, dissolves rapidly and easily in drinks, leaving no taste and no change in colour which makes it impossible to detect. These weasels can get this drug from anyone who is in the vet school or any medical university.

It’s that easy and Rohypnol is about to break out big on campuses everywhere.

Believe it or not, there are even sites on the internet telling people how to use it. Hence, girls must be careful when they’re partying with friends. They should not leave their drink unattended. They must buy their own drinks and ensure that the bottles or cans are unopened and sealed. They must also not taste drinks from another person’s glass or bottle.

