Social justice and equality is a significant issue in almost all societies around the world. February 20 is celebrated every year as the World Day of Social Justice proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly in 2007 in accordance with the goals and objectives of the World Summit for Social Development. Globally, injustice exists more frequently in other forms, such as poverty, hunger, worker’s abuse, and severe restrictions on women’s rights. The day was created to support efforts of the international community in poverty eradication; for the promotion of full employment and decent work and for access to social well-being and justice for all. Social justice is an underlying principle for peaceful and prosperous coexistence within and among nations. We uphold the principles of social justice when we promote gender equality or the rights of indigenous peoples and migrants. We advance social justice when we remove barriers that people face because of gender, age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture or disability. This day motivates people in a real sense to look at how social justice impacts poverty eradication. It focuses on achieving full employment and support for social integration. Social justice holds the aims of equal opportunity to every citizen in the matter of social and economic activities and to prevent inequalities.

Social Justice is very important for the survival of people prosperously. It also paves the way as a way for peace within nations and peaceful coexistence of nations. Human dignity is very much essential and United Nations insists on the same. World Day of Justice is observed for the same reason and it tries to support all efforts of the international community to eradicate poverty from any society, promote full employment to the qualified, and provide decent work that helps an individual to make a living and to encourage gender equity that ensures social well-being of all. In society, there are people who know they have a voice but are not sure how to use it. Some take things a little too far and create problems on top of problems. Others work hard to see change and are willing to do the work behind it with the help of others. Everyone has a voice no matter how you look or your personal beliefs. The problem is making things work to where everyone can be happy. There are people who can be care less about making others feel good about where they are in life whereas there are a few who are selfish, arrogant and inconsiderate; but these people have a place in the world too.

We have in our country some of the most devoted workers for social justice in the history of India like MG Ranade, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar, Kulapati Munshi, Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Tarabai Shinde, and Behramji Malabari among others.

Social justice and equality can be factored into welfare designs and deliveries by assessing the needs of the target population.

In a globalised economy wherein every action of almost all countries affects each other, we should always take into consideration the three important aspects namely social justice, equality, and human rights intersect. “Human rights” are “inherent rights without which we cannot truly live as human beings.” We must understand that the intricate relationship between social justice, equality, and social welfare is vital in understanding the values, norms and attitudes that individuals in a certain society possess.

