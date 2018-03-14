World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Deepa Malik takes Asian top spot

Deepa Malik, Athletics Grand PrixIndian para-athlete Deepa Malik top-scored in the discus throw Asia Ranking 53 category and secured second place in the Asian Games combined category event 51/52/53 on Day Two of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 in Dubai.

After throwing her career-best 8.01 metres, Malik also qualified for the Asian Para Games 2018 to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia in October.

The 47-year-old took to social media to share this news.

“Qualified discus for Asian Games by securing current Asia Ranking 1 53 category and Asian Games combined category event 51/52/53 Discus Ranking 2 as on date. By throwing my personal best ever 8.01 mtrs,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

Malik won a silver medal in the shot put at 2016 Paralympic Games, to become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics.

She has been honoured with the Arjuna award in 2012 and has also been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2017 for her achievements.

