An event to commemorate the Indian soldiers who lost their lives during World War I was organised at Chattri, Brighton.

The event is held every year on the second Sunday of June.

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the World War. The families of soldiers of the British and Indian armies pay homage to the Indian soldiers and honour their contribution to the World War I and II.

The event had traditional music followed by Sikh and Hindu prayers and people paying their respects to the memorial where the soldiers were cremated.

Around 8,00,000 Indian soldiers were fought for the Allied Powers during the World War I as India was a part of the British Empire during the War. During the war, three makeshift military hospitals were established in Brighton.

The Royal Pavilion was the town’s famous royal palace. The Indian soldiers were decreed to be treated at the Pavilion, as it was believed that the Indo-Saracenic building would provide familiar surroundings.

Arrangements were made at the Royal Pavilion to provide for the different dietary and other cultural requirements of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims.