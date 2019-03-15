Y S Vivekananda Reddy, former minister and younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found dead on Friday at his residence in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, with family members alleging that the death was not natural.

Vivekananda Reddy’s personal assistant M V Krishna Reddy has lodged a complaint with Pulivendula police expressing doubts over the nature of the death as blood clots were found in the bedroom and the bathroom.

The 68-year old leader is survived by his wife and a daughter. Vivekananda Reddy’s nephew and former MP Y S Avinash Reddy alleged that it was not a natural death and sought a thorough investigation.

“There were two injuries on his head, one each on the front and the back. So, a thorough probe is required to establish the cause of the death. There could possibly be a conspiracy angle as well that needs to be probed,” Avinash Reddy said in Pulivendula.

A case under section 174 of CRPC (unnatural death) was registered and the body moved to the Pulivendula government hospital for postmortem, a local police inspector said.