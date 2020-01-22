1 killed, two injured in blast at Badlapur Chemical factory

After an explosion and a subsequent fire broke out in an industrial unit in a Chemical factory in MIDC, Badlapur this morning, one person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries. According to a fire official, the incident took place at around 9 am in a dryer of Kajay Remedies Pvt Ltd that happens to be manufacturers and exporters of chemical products.

The officer said there were many other employees working in the morning shift when the explosion took place. The injured persons were immediately rushed to the Dhanvantari Hospital. The cause of the blast is not yet known, further information is underway.