Ten farmers from Haryana, who were facing arrest warrants, surrendered before a local court and were sent to judicial custody in connection with an attempt to murder in Kairana here.

The additional chief judicial magistrate in Kairana sent them to 14 days judicial custody yesterday in the case.

According to the prosecution, the bail plea of the farmers was rejected.

The Kairana police had registered cases against 17 farmers in an attempt to murder case at Nawi village in Shamli district in April last year.

The rest of the farmers are still absconding.