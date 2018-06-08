Eleven Naval trainees were today awarded ‘Wings’ on completion of their three week 90th Helicopter Conversion course at the Naval Air Station at Arakkonam, about 80 km from here, today.

Flag Officer and Commanding-in-Chief, Vice Admral Karambir Singh viewed the passing out parade at the Naval Air Station Rajali, Arakkonam, the Navy’s largest operational air base, an official release said.

Sub-Lieutenant Vishnu Menon was adjudged Best all round trainee and received the ‘Kerala Rolling Trophy’.

Lieutenant Amit Singh was selected for the ‘Book Prize’ for standing first in the subjects.

The pilots would be appointed in front-line units and take on varied missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue operations and anti-piracy patrols, the release said.