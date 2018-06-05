At least 14 people were killed in two separate incidents in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police.

In the first incident, six people were killed and 11 others injured today when their overspeeding vehicle collided head-on with a dumper on Indus Highway in Kohat district.

The vehicle was heading towards DIKhan district from Peshawar. The condition of several victims was stated to be critical.

In the second incident, at least eight people, including four women, were killed and two others injured when roof of a house collapsed in Shawal tehsil of North Waziristan late night.

The official said the roof of a room of the house caved in, burying ten people under the debris.

The locals and personnel of Frontier Corps reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.