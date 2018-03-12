Parineeti Chopra refutes claims of signing up for ‘Housefull 4’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has put an end to the speculations doing rounds that she will be a part of the next instalment in the ‘Housefull’ franchise, ‘Housefull 4’.

Responding to the rumour mill, she tweeted, “Today’s story in the DNA is ABSOLUTELY FALSE!!! I have not been approached for the film. Please dont make up stories @dnaAfterHrs !!!”.

In her tweet, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ star rebuked the webloid, which released the story speculating her involvement in the movie and tagged its Twitter handle.

The 29-year-old actress’ official spokesperson also negated the claims, “Parineeti Chopra hasn’t been approached for Housefull 4.

So the rumours doing the rounds are absolutely untrue”.

Despite the mix-up, Parineeti has a good line-up of films in her future. She will be seen in ‘Namaste England’, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, and ‘Kesari’ in the near future.