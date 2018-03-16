Beware of the voters

The recent electoral reverses in the Parliamentary and Assembly by-polls for the BJP have an important message for all politicians-never take the voting public for granted. There is certainly no room for complacency and the ruling party must learn this important lesson. Delivery on the promises made before the hustings has to be the real yardstick for assessing the party’s chances. In spite of being swayed by a particular wave, politicians would do well to bear in mind that the electorate have a discerning eye for the right candidate. And here lies the beauty of the democratic system, which throws up surprises from time to time. It is heartening to learn that Parliamentary democracy has indeed taken deep roots in the system in our country and keeps the politicians on tenterhooks. For the survival of democracy, it is direly imperative that the entire electoral process remains thoroughly transparent. The Election Commission remains totally neutral and candidates with the right background and bereft of any criminal charges are elected to be the legislatures in Parliament. Irrespective of their political affiliations and different social backgrounds, politicians would do well to remember that they can take the electorate for a ride only at their own peril.

Amit Banerjee

