Germany’s Tommy Haas retires from tennis

Former world No. 2 and German tennis star Tommy Haas announced his retirement from the ATP Tour during the ongoing BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Haas announced his plan after world No 1 Roger Federer wins over Hyeon Chung in the quarterfinals of the tournaments.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate that I was able play professional tennis for a living for more than two decades,” Haas said while calling curtains on his tennis career.

“The sport gave me cherished friendships, an ability to travel the world, and opportunities to create incredible memories. It also taught me a lot about what it means to face challenges, battle back, and overcome them,” the 39-year-old added.

Haas, also a tournament director at the event, has 15 career titles in his 28 final appearances, including one silver medal at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

His recent singles title came in 2013 when he won in Vienna and Munich.

The German reached his career-high singles ranking of world No 2 in 2002. Haas has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open three times, and Wimbledon once.

Haas underwent a total of nine surgeries in his injuries-interrupted career. He also bagged the ATP Comeback Player of the Year awards in 2004 and 2012.