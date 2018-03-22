Alienate corrupt people

This refers to your news report “Lalu to move high court in fodder scam” (March 20). Corrupt people should be convicted and alienated from the society. People who initially sympathised with Lalu as a victim are now convinced of his wrong doings. Even his caste-constituency will throw up an alternative leadership soon. No one is above law. Lalu has enjoyed complete immunity from courts and justice during UPA. Finally, rampant and egregious corruption is being penalised. However, given the magnitude of the scam, the fine is inadequate. Our country is known the world over for being corrupt. Lalu Yadav, Mayawati, Mulayam Yadav and their families have all faced corruption allegations, creating a bad name for India. The law has to take its own course and those who ate salt shall have to drink water. Those who talk of socialism lead pompous lives built on unabashed corruption and disproportionate assets accumulated through malpractices; those who talk of ‘secularism’ indulge in overt religious appeasement and follow virulent ‘caste politics. Though all politicians are not corrupt, even a very few can deteriorate this entire democracy and eat away public money. So there has to be some independent law enforcing agency that can punish any top guns in the government machinery if the allegations against them are proved.

